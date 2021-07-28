Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 76.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,343 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $187,442,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,863,000 after purchasing an additional 684,761 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 159.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,561,000 after acquiring an additional 401,351 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,376.6% in the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 306,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,983,000 after acquiring an additional 294,456 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSU stock opened at $261.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.08 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $152.18 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

