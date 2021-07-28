Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. 3,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.01. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.