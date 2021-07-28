Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 778.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,934,000 after acquiring an additional 504,370 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,481,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,544,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $244.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.18. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

