Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 84,453 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,453 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 357,230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 23,525 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,496,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,787 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

NYCB opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.