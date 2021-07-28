-$0.21 EPS Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). OrthoPediatrics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KIDS shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of KIDS stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.39. 226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,144. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.78.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $192,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

