Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 173.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $69,046.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,122,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,866,038.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $144,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,519.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,086 shares of company stock worth $2,226,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

