Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,243 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 708.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 614,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 538,252 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 87,514.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after buying an additional 636,233 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $1,565,294.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $699,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,821 in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

