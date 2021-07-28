Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 693 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 849% compared to the average volume of 73 put options.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,711. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $111.46 and a 12 month high of $174.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

