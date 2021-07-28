Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $315.95

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $315.95 and last traded at $315.00, with a volume of 3757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.90.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.32. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.
In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 10.8% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Public Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSA)
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
