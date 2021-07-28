Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $315.95

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $315.95 and last traded at $315.00, with a volume of 3757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.32. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 10.8% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

