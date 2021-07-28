Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Issues Earnings Results

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.67. 363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,618. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $216.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.67.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.