Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SON shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE SON traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.13. 2,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,952. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

In related news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

