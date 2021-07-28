Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on VYGVF. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS VYGVF traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 555,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,529. Voyager Digital has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.41.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

