Rage Fan (RAGE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $287,637.00

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $954,773.88 and $287,637.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 98.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00102711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00125170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,564.68 or 0.99908478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.75 or 0.00787224 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,333,654 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

