Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 4,400 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113 in the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $204.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

