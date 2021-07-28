CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.24. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 375,033 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of C$19.92 million and a P/E ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.76.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$519.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$467.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.0250289 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

