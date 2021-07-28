Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse stock opened at $245.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,573 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.75.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

