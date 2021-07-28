91,114 Shares in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Concord Acquisition by 437.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 218,502 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Concord Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition during the first quarter worth $615,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,386,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CND opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Concord Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

