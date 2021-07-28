Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 18,655 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $156.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $91.72 and a 12 month high of $157.64.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

