Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,084 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Albany International worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Albany International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Truist started coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

AIN stock opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

