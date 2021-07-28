Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,000 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in L Brands were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.16. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $78.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,679,310,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.