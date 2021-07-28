Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.38 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $11,851,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,102 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 55,282 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,698 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 799.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $78.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

