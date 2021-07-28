Utah Retirement Systems Sells 800 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,713,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after buying an additional 471,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after buying an additional 257,459 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after buying an additional 229,487 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,504,000 after buying an additional 216,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $138.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.93. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.