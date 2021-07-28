Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 72 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.90. The stock had a trading volume of 39,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.06. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $216.85 and a 12 month high of $284.82.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

