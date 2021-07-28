Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,949 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 158.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.63.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 877,061 shares of company stock valued at $198,496,558. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded up $4.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.66. 65,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,822,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.55, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.32 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

