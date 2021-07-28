Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 477 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.14.

NYSE MCD traded down $6.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.04. 97,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.22. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $191.64 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The firm has a market cap of $179.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

