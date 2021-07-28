Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 132 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.54. 37,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $167.57 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.19. The company has a market cap of $143.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.29.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

