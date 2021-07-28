Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Lowers Stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lessened its stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,786 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Falcon Capital Acquisition were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 874,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 74,406 shares in the last quarter.

FCACU stock remained flat at $$9.55 during trading on Wednesday. 7,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,200. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

