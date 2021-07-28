iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $148.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,281. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.28. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.20 and a 52-week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

