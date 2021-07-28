Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

VTI traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.00. The company had a trading volume of 72,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,902. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.41 and a 52 week high of $227.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

