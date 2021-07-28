Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Announces Earnings Results

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $64.59. 5,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,502. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $64.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $987.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

