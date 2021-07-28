Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Down 4.4%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.76. 3,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,412,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.93.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

