Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.390-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.270-$1.470 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

