Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Makes New Investment in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,985,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,940,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,955,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,960,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,101,000.

Shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,213. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

