Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $281,000 Stock Position in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA trimmed its position in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472,079 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCOAU. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth $8,772,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at $8,044,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at $5,661,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at $5,160,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:SCOAU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 2,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,802. Scion Tech Growth I has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

