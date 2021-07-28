Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Takes $1.23 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPNG. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 32,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,067. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupang presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

