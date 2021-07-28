Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 121.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in CDW by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 10,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 93,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,713. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $184.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

