Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in Southern Copper by 60.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after acquiring an additional 738,188 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 41.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,160,000 after acquiring an additional 671,048 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $37,015,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $24,663,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $65.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,827. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 137.93%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

