Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. 7,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,742. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Kion Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

