Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Grows By 226.4%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a growth of 226.4% from the June 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCMGF remained flat at $$19.36 during trading on Wednesday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545. Newcrest Mining has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.46.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.