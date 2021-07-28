Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAS. Scotiabank raised shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of Cascades stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$13.06 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.73.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. Analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.9251629 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

