Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEPC stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

