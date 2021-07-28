Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 26,879 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 248.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TENB. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 262,248 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TENB opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $902,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,805,498.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,729 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

