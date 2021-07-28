Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,011 ($26.27). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,992.50 ($26.03), with a volume of 905,941 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) target price on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,009.17 ($26.25).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,723.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

