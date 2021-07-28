Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 23,657 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,668 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 23,657 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,660,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after buying an additional 1,538,365 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,262,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,220,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 46,457.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,042,887 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $56,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

