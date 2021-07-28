Paloma Partners Management Co Has $923,000 Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $1,656,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA stock opened at $779.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $829.30. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.27 and a 52 week high of $901.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

