Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 96,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000.

NDACU stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

