180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $899,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $975.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,004. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $633.29 and a twelve month high of $987.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $896.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total value of $488,734.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,762 shares of company stock worth $38,138,113 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

