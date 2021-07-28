180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 164.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,401,293. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.