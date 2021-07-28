180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,359 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 331.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $142.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

