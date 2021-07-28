180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 374.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,579,000 after buying an additional 526,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 313.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 45.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,112,000 after buying an additional 169,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $191.49 price target on Diageo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,431. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.57. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $197.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

